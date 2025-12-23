 Babul Supriyo Recalls Funny Attempt Of Getting His Kid Into MS Dhoni's Ranchi Home
Actor, singer and politician Babul Supriyo has shared an incident when he was brutally bullied & trolled. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback video of his kids playing in front of Indian cricketing legend M.S. Dhoni.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Image: Babul Supriyo/X

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he narrated the story behind the video. He wrote, “Once upon a time in front of #msdhoni7 's House gate in Ranchi: This is my little one Naina & her cousin brother Golu on a trip to Ranchi with their grandparents ! And this is the GATE OF Thala-Dhoni @mahi7781. This is what they did in front of his gate to meet him, spoke to the watchman gave him my card, said I am also a minister .. blah blah blah obviously it didn't work so then they called me to ask for my help, their name-throwing was hilarious”.

He further mentioned, “I mentioned every name that they thought I knew very well to get his number when I told them it's impossible, very few have his number & he seldom uses a phone. Result, I was brutally bullied & trolled with messages & voice notes for being being ‘A DUMBO’ but it's heartwarming to see how much love this Man has earned across generations. Take a bow & honestly, I felt sad I couldn't & couldn't have done anything”.

M.S. Dhoni is one of Indian cricket’s most iconic leaders, celebrated for his calm demeanor and sharp tactical mind. Rising from Ranchi to the world stage, Dhoni redefined captaincy with instinct-driven decisions and unshakeable composure under pressure. He led India to historic triumphs, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, becoming the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball titles.

As a wicketkeeper-batsman, his finishing ability and helicopter shot became legendary. Beyond records, Dhoni’s legacy lies in nurturing talent and trusting youth.

