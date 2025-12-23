 VIDEO: Indian Women's Cricket Team Visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple In Visakhapatnam
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Indian Women's Cricket Team Visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple In Visakhapatnam

VIDEO: Indian Women's Cricket Team Visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple In Visakhapatnam

The Indian women's cricket team visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam for blessings ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka. The players and umpires received a traditional welcome, offered prayers, and were felicitated. India won the first match convincingly and aims for continued success in the five-match series starting December 22.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian women's cricket team visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka.

Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Amarpreet Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gowd and Sri Charani visited the temple in Vishakhapatnam, which is a prominent pilgrimage centre in the district.

Umpires DS Lakshmi and Brinda Rathi also visited the temple.

Read Also
'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid...
article-image

Temple officials extended a traditional reception to the players upon their arrival. Assistant Executive Officer Tirumaleswara Rao and Supervising Officer K Venkateswara Rao welcomed the team with customary temple honours.

FPJ Shorts
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Gets Mixed Reactions Online: Netizens Call It 'Historically Inaccurate' & 'Boring'
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram In Chinese Visa Scam Case
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Telangana: Hyderabad-Bound British Airways Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts
Gold & Silver Prices Soar To New Records Amid Safe-Haven Demand From Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Fed Rate Cuts

The cricketers offered prayers to the presiding deity, participated in special rituals within the sanctum sanctorum, and also embraced the sacred Kappasthambham within the temple premises.

Following the darshan, Vedic scholars rendered Vedic blessings to the players. Temple authorities later felicitated them with sacred silk garments and prasadam. The players expressed hope for continued success for the country and sought divine blessings for future victories.

India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 22.

Read Also
'Gaadi Kahan Hai Apna?': Rohit Sharma's Funny Query To Shardul Thakur Goes Viral Ahead Of Vijay...
article-image

The Women in Blue kicked their five-match series off with a comprehensive eight-wicket win against the neighbouring country.

Jemimah Rodrigues starred in India Women's dominant win, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 44 balls with 10 fours while chasing a target of 122. India completed the chase in just 14.4 overs. Jemimah also equalled Mithali Raj's record of four 50-plus T20I scores against Sri Lanka.

She shared a 54-run second-wicket partnership with Smriti Mandhana and an unbeaten 55-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who remained not out on 15.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Women posted 121/6, with Vishmi Gunaratne top-scoring with 39. Deepti Sharma led India's bowling with economical figures of 1/20, while Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani picked up a wicket each.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Sports Pickleball League Finals Set To Thrill Fans At Andheri Sports Complex In Mumbai

Global Sports Pickleball League Finals Set To Thrill Fans At Andheri Sports Complex In Mumbai

Babul Supriyo Recalls Funny Attempt Of Getting His Kid Into MS Dhoni's Ranchi Home

Babul Supriyo Recalls Funny Attempt Of Getting His Kid Into MS Dhoni's Ranchi Home

VIDEO: Indian Women's Cricket Team Visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple In Visakhapatnam

VIDEO: Indian Women's Cricket Team Visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple In Visakhapatnam

'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid...

'I Have A Bulletproof Car': Rashid Khan Shares Shocking Revelation With Kevin Pietersen In A Candid...

'Gaadi Kahan Hai Apna?': Rohit Sharma's Funny Query To Shardul Thakur Goes Viral Ahead Of Vijay...

'Gaadi Kahan Hai Apna?': Rohit Sharma's Funny Query To Shardul Thakur Goes Viral Ahead Of Vijay...