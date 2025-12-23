Premier League: Viktor Gyokeres Optimistic About Arsenal's Title Chances

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres |

Mumbai: Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is optimistic about his team's chances of winning the English Premier League this year. Arsenal go to Christmas at the top of the standings and are playing some fantastic football, although they've yet to convert this into a title win on the previous four occasions.

"We are all optimistic. I believe the team has a strong spirit and a positive atmosphere at the training ground. It is important to maintain that energy, keep doing the things that are working well, and continue improving together every day. Right now, we are focusing on winning the upcoming games rather than thinking too much about the end goals," Arsenal player Viktor Gyokeres said while speaking to JioStar.

There were signs he was settling in a couple of months ago, but a hamstring injury halted his momentum, and Gyokeres has been quiet since returning to the side. Gyokeres scored Arsenal's only goal in the 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday to ensure a top finish for December 25, with Manchester City two points behind, followed closely by Aston Villa. He converted a penalty for his first goal since the start of November, breaking his five-match goalless streak. That took Gyokeres to five Premier League goals for the season, with the 27-year-old Swedish striker yet to regularly produce his best form for the Gunners.

But his tireless running throughout the play has single-handedly reshaped how opponents approach Arsenal's attack. Previously, it was about the teams doubling up on Bukayo Saka, but he has now added a different mix, and by breaking the goal drought, he has made a statement.

"I believe it’s easier to observe these things from the outside. For me, it’s about doing the right things on the pitch to help the team and to get the best out of myself and my teammates. So far, we have performed very well this season. I think it’s important to continue doing those things and to keep improving," Gyokeres said.

He described a good relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who, according to him, brings the best out of the players

"I think he is an excellent manager, especially in terms of our style of play. Equally important is his ability to understand the different personalities within the team and tailor his approach to each player. He excels at that. His determination and strong will to succeed inspire everyone. His energy is clearly felt not only during regular training sessions but also before matches. That is something everyone can truly sense," he added.

