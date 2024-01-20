Harmanpreet Kaur Invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya On January 22

Harmanpreet Kaur | Credits: Twitter

Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been invited to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is slated to take place on January 22, Monday.

Harmanpreet has become latest addition to list of prominent guests to be invited for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya. The 33-year-old has joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin as cricketers to be invited for the event.

Other Indian athletes, including the likes of PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma are likely to get invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir.

In a photo that went viral on social media, WPL Mumbai Indians skipper can be seen receiving invitation for the inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir.