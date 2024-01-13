Sachin Tendulkar Gets Invited To Attend ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony Of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir On January 22

Sachin Tendulkar | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has been invitation for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, January 13.

The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is slated to take place in January 22. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the temple will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several Indian celebrities are expected to attend the grand ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, 2024. On January 22, over 1 lakh people are expected to be part of Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha'.