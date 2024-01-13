'Amir Has Made The Impossible Possible': Sachin Tendulkar Praises Armless J&K Cricketer For Dedication Towards Sport

Sachin Tendulkar wishes to meet Amir Hussain Alone | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was in all praise for differently-abled Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Amir Hussain Alone for his sheer dedication towards sport.

Amir Hussain Alone has been making waves in India after the video of him went viral, where he was holding his bat between neck and chin while practicing in the nets in Jammu Kashmir. The 34-year-old was wearing Sachin Tendulkar's Indian jersey.

Ex-batting icon took to microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to share the video of Amir's batting and exclaimed for making it 'Impossible Possible'. Sachin Tendulkar added that he wished to meet Jammu and Kashmir cricketer and get an Indian jersey with his name.

"And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game." the 50-year-old tweeted.

"Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport." Tendulkar added.

Amir Hussain Alone is currently leading Jammu and Kashmir Para Team. Despite losing his arms at the young age of 8, Amir kept his passion for cricket alive. Bijbehara-born cricketer has been pursuing the sport professionally since 2013.