Keshav Maharaj Wishes Indian Community Ahead Of Ram Mandir’s Jan 22 Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

Keshav Maharaj at a temple in Kerala | Credits: Twitter

South African all-rounder Keshav Maharaj sent his wishes to Indian community in South Africa ahead of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, which is slated to take place tomorrow (January 22, Monday).

The grand inauguration of Ram Mandir is expected to hog the spotlight through the day tomorrow as several celebrities and prominent personalities will be attending the event. The Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will be headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It has been reported that over 6000 guests will part of the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir. Several cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble and Harmanpreet Kaur have been invited for the event.

Keshav Maharaj, himself a devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman, took to his Instagram story and wished for peace and enlightenment ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." the South African said in a video