Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back The Clock With His Batting & Bowling In One World One Family Cup 2024

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar served his fans a massive treat on Thursday as he returned to the field after years to play in the One World One Family Cup 2024 in Bengaluru.

Tendulkar captained his side 'One World' in the match against Yuvraj Singh's 'One Family', bowled and batted amid loud cheers from the capacity crowd present at the Sri Sathya Sai Grama stadium in Muddenahalli.

Yuvraj Singh's team posted 180 for 6 on the board in 20 overs thanks to Darren Maddy's 51 off 41 balls. Yusuf Pathan (38) and Yuvraj (23) also made useful contributions but it was the wicket of Maddy picked by Tendulkar which stole the limelight.

The former India captain then enthralled his fans by scoring 27 off 16 balls with three boundaries and a six as One World overhauled the target in 19.5 overs thanks to Alvaro Petersen's 50-ball 74.

A video of Tendulkar's bowling and batting has been posted by Star Sports online.

What is One World One Family Cup 2024?

Tendulkar and Yuvraj were among several cricket legends from 7 nations who came together for this charity match to mark the inauguration of a stadium for underprivileged children as part of the initiative by Shri Madhusudan Sai.

"In the spirit of 'One World One Family,' our cricket match is more than a competition; it's a celebration of global unity. We play not for victory or defeat but for the sheer joy of the game, embodying the belief that, as members of one world family, our actions can resonate beyond the boundaries.

"This event is a platform for encouraging everyone to embrace kindness, compassion, and unity," the OWOFC stated about the initiative on its website.