‘My Daughter Makes ₹1.8 Lakh Everyday..’: Deepfake Video Of Gaming App Featuring Sachin Tendulkar Goes Viral; Cricket Legend REACTS

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday warned his followers of a deepfake video which is going viral on social media. The morphed video shows Tendulkar endorsing a mobile application which he claims even his daughter Sara is using these days and also earning a lot of money through it.

But it's clearly visible that Tendulkar's voice and face have been morphed in the video.

The 50-year-old brought the video to everyone's attention and asked his fans to report such clips whenever they see them online.

"These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers.

"Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Tendulkar tweeted.

Sara Tendulkar's morphed pic with Shubman Gill

The former India cricketer is not the only one to fall victim to deepfake technology as his daughter also suffered a similar fate when her morphed picture with rumoured boyfriend Shubman Gill went viral on social media during the ICC World Cup 2023 in November.

The original picture had Sara hugging her brother Arjun Tendulkar but his face was replaced with Gill's by the person who morphed the picture and posted it online.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Rashmika Mandana, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kajol have also fallen victim to deepfake videos.

What is deepfake?

Deepfake videos involve the use of artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic, often deceptive, content by superimposing or manipulating facial expressions and movements onto existing footage.

These sophisticated algorithms analyse and mimic a person's voice, gestures, and facial features, making it challenging to distinguish between genuine and manipulated content.

While deepfakes offer creative possibilities, they also raise significant ethical concerns, including the potential for misinformation, identity theft, and the erosion of trust in visual media.