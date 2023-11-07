 Picture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row; Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPicture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row; Here's The Truth

Picture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row; Here's The Truth

Fake pictures and videos of popular celebrities are going viral on social media these days which has raised a serious concern regarding the lack of privacy of public figures.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

A picture of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar is doing the rounds on social media which has shocked netizens as the latter is seen hugging the Indian cricketer in the click.

Several fans of the two young stars were happy to see that the two rumoured lovebirds made their relationship sort of official with this picture. But upon digging a bit further, the Free Press Journal can confirm that the picture is morphed.

The real picture of Sara has her brother Arjun Tendulkar in it. Some internet user has just put Gill's face on Arjun's body and circulated the picture online.

Fake pictures and videos of popular celebrities are going viral on social media these days which has raised a serious concern regarding the lack of privacy of public figures.

Recently, a deepfake video of Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna was circulated heavily on social media while a morphed picture of Katrina Kaif's towel scene from her upcoming film Tiger 3 also went viral.

Read Also
Katrina Kaif Falls Prey To Deepfake, Morphed Towel Scene From Tiger 3 Goes Viral
article-image

These incidents have prompted the Union IT Ministry to launch a probe and warn social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to remove such obscene videos and pictures from the internet.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna REACTS To Deepfake Video: 'Feel Really Hurt, It's Extremely Scary'
article-image

Sara cheers for Team India & Shubman in CWC 2023

Sara and Shubman have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time after being spotted multiple times at parties and having meals together at restaurants in Mumbai and abroad.

Sara even attended a couple of Team India's matches and was seen cheering from the stands when Gill was batting in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Sara came to cheer for the Men in Blue in Pune and Mumbai, both games India won with Gill scoring 92 and 53 in winning causes.

Team India is on a roll at the moment with eight wins from as many games in the World Cup. The hosts were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and is still the only side which is yet to lose a game in their campaign in this edition.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan REACTS To Dating Rumours With Shubman Gill On Koffee With Karan 8: 'Galat Sara Ke...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran 129* Powers Afghanistan To 291/5 Against 5-Time Champions...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran 129* Powers Afghanistan To 291/5 Against 5-Time Champions...

Angelo Mathews Timed Out Row: When Graeme Smith Refused To Appeal After Sourav Ganguly Came To Bat 6...

Angelo Mathews Timed Out Row: When Graeme Smith Refused To Appeal After Sourav Ganguly Came To Bat 6...

CWC 2023: Shakib al Hasan Ruled Out Of Bangladesh's Final Match Due To Fractured Finger

CWC 2023: Shakib al Hasan Ruled Out Of Bangladesh's Final Match Due To Fractured Finger

IND vs SA, CWC 2023: 'Utter Nonsense', Michael Vaughan Hits Back At Mohammad Hafeez For His...

IND vs SA, CWC 2023: 'Utter Nonsense', Michael Vaughan Hits Back At Mohammad Hafeez For His...

From Timing Out Batsman To Breaking The Stumps: Infamous Controversies Of Shakib al Hasan

From Timing Out Batsman To Breaking The Stumps: Infamous Controversies Of Shakib al Hasan