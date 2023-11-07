Picture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row; Here's The Truth

A picture of Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar is doing the rounds on social media which has shocked netizens as the latter is seen hugging the Indian cricketer in the click.

Several fans of the two young stars were happy to see that the two rumoured lovebirds made their relationship sort of official with this picture. But upon digging a bit further, the Free Press Journal can confirm that the picture is morphed.

The real picture of Sara has her brother Arjun Tendulkar in it. Some internet user has just put Gill's face on Arjun's body and circulated the picture online.

Fake pictures and videos of popular celebrities are going viral on social media these days which has raised a serious concern regarding the lack of privacy of public figures.

Recently, a deepfake video of Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna was circulated heavily on social media while a morphed picture of Katrina Kaif's towel scene from her upcoming film Tiger 3 also went viral.

Read Also Katrina Kaif Falls Prey To Deepfake, Morphed Towel Scene From Tiger 3 Goes Viral

These incidents have prompted the Union IT Ministry to launch a probe and warn social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to remove such obscene videos and pictures from the internet.

Sara cheers for Team India & Shubman in CWC 2023

Sara and Shubman have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time after being spotted multiple times at parties and having meals together at restaurants in Mumbai and abroad.

Sara even attended a couple of Team India's matches and was seen cheering from the stands when Gill was batting in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Sara came to cheer for the Men in Blue in Pune and Mumbai, both games India won with Gill scoring 92 and 53 in winning causes.

Team India is on a roll at the moment with eight wins from as many games in the World Cup. The hosts were the first team to qualify for the semi-finals and is still the only side which is yet to lose a game in their campaign in this edition.