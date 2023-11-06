Sara Ali Khan REACTS To Dating Rumours With Shubman Gill On Koffee With Karan 8: 'Galat Sara Ke Peeche Pade Ho' (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has finally reacted to dating rumours with Team India cricketer Shubman Gill. The actress addressed the rumours on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. She is all set to appear on the show with actress Ananya Panday and on Monday, the makers gave a glimpse of the episode on social media.

In the promo, host Karan introduced Sara and Ananya as two 'highly-inflammable' actress who have same ex-boyfriend. Karan then asks Sara about her relationship rumours with Shubman Gill.

"There were alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill," Karan told Sara. To this, the Kedarnath actress replied, "You have got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat sara ke peeche pada hai (Everyone is behind the wrong Sara)."

For those unversed, Sara hinted at Shubman's alleged affair with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar has been grabbing headlines for her rumoured relationship with Shubman Gill. In addition to their various outings, the duo was recently spotted at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai last week.

One of the videos showed them leaving the venue. However, as they noticed the paparazzi, Shubman exited first and Sara stayed behind.

A few days back, Sara Tendulkar was also seen cheering for Shubman during the India vs Bangladesh match in Pune. She was seen clapping after Shubman hit a boundary in the seventh over.

Rumours of Sara Tendulkar and Shubman dating surfaced in 2020 when the former posted Instagram stories for the latter while he was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Not to mention, they also indulged in social media PDA commenting on each other's posts.

Earlier, speculations about Shubman and Sara Ali Khan's relationship also surfaced. Their dating rumours were sparked ever since they were spotted together during their outings on a couple of occasions in Mumbai.