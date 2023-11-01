WATCH: Sara Tendulkar & Shubman Gill Avoid Getting Photographed Together At Jio World Plaza Event In Mumbai |

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has been grabbing headlines for her rumoured relationship with young cricket sensation Shubman Gill. In addition to their various outings, the duo was spotted at the Jio World Plaza Event in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

For the event, Sara looked bespoke in a red ensemble, while Shubman opted for a black outfit.

A video shows them leaving the venue. However, as they notice the paparazzi, Shubman exits first with Sara staying behind.

Watch the video below.

A couple of days ago, Sara was seen cheering for Shubman during the India vs Bangladesh match in Pune. She was seen clapping after Shubman hit a boundary in the 7th over when he was batting on 10*, the video of which went viral on social media.

Rumours of Sara and Shubman dating surfaced in 2020 when the former posted Instagram stories for the latter while he was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. Not to mention, they also indulged in social media PDA commenting on each other's posts.

Shubman Gill gained recognition for his impressive performances in domestic and international cricket. He made his debut for the Indian national cricket team in the 2019 ODI against New Zealand. He is highly regarded for his elegant and technically sound batting style and has been considered one of India's most promising young talents in cricket.

Meanwhile, Sara is a private individual and has mostly stayed away from the public eye. She is known for her low-key presence and is only seen at major events.

Coming back to the event, as per a statement released by Reliance Jio, strategically positioned within the vibrant Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza officially welcomes the public on November 1. This Plaza harmoniously connects with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre, and the Jio World Garden, establishing itself as an inclusive and comprehensive destination for all visitors.

