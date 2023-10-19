 IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Sara Tendulkar Cheers For Shubman Gill's Boundary As India Chase 257 In Pune; Watch Video
Sara Tendulkar was also seen cheering and clapping after Gill hit a boundary in the 7th over when he was batting on 10*, the video of which went viral on social media.

Updated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

India is taking on Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Pune and the match is being watching by crores of fans live in the stadium, on television and OTT platforms.

But there is one special fan in the stands who is grabbing the limelight due to her link-up rumours with India opener Shubman Gill.

Sara Tendulkar is among the thousands of fans present at the MCA stadium and cheering for the Men in Blue, and of course Gill.

The cameramen had special focus on Sara it seems as she regularly appeared on the big screen at the stadium during India's run chase.

Sara and Gill's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time ever since they were spotted at a restaurant together. But the two haven't confirmed or denied these rumours till date.

Prince Gill's smashing return after dengue

Gill came back into the Indian team after missing the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan as he got dengue in Chennai earlier this month.

But he recovered in record time to come straight back into the playing XI for the third match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, replacing Ishan Kishan as the second opener. He scored 16 in India's 7-wicket win over Pakistan.

India vs Bangladesh

India meanwhile, need 257 to win the match and register their fourth successive victory in the tournament out of as many games. The Men in Blue already top the table with 6 points after wins over Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The hosts restricted Bangladesh to 256 for 8 after being put into bowl first in Pune. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed a couple of wickets each while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one for India.

