‘Ataichi Leke Baitha Hua Hai’: Virat Kohli And Mohd Siraj Troll Rajat Patidar During Puma Ad Shoot; Video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj took a jibe at their teammate Rajat Patidar during an ad shoot on Thursday. In a video shared by reputed sportswear brand Puma India, the likes of Kohli, Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Patidar were involved in various types of antics.
With Patidar sitting on the floor with a radio over his shoulder, Kohli and Siraj burst out laughing, comparing the pose to that of someone sitting on a railway station with a briefcase. Kohli told Siraj, 'Station mein nahin baithte hai woh apna ataichi leke. Ataichi leke baitha hua hai.'.
Kohli notably started his association with Puma in 2017 and the deal was valued at an astonishing amount of ₹110 crore. While reports circulated in February that the 35-year-old was going to end his association with the brand, Puma stepped forward and rubbished the rumours.
Virat Kohli is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2024:
Meanwhile, Kohli is currently the custodian of the orange cap, given he has the most number of runs with 542 in 11 innings, averaging an astonishing 67.75. The right-handed batter has also slammed a century, doing so against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.
With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff chances hanging by a thread, they will take on the Punjab Kings in a home game on Thursday. After suffering a string of losses, RCB have come back strongly by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad once and Gujarat Titans twice to register a hat-trick of wins.
The Royal Challengers have already beaten the Punjab Kings once in the competition.