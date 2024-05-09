‘Ataichi Leke Baitha Hua Hai’: Virat Kohli And Mohd Siraj Troll Rajat Patidar During Puma Ad Shoot; Video

Kohli and Siraj trolled Patidar. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli and bowler Mohammed Siraj took a jibe at their teammate Rajat Patidar during an ad shoot on Thursday. In a video shared by reputed sportswear brand Puma India, the likes of Kohli, Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Patidar were involved in various types of antics.

Read Also Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast

With Patidar sitting on the floor with a radio over his shoulder, Kohli and Siraj burst out laughing, comparing the pose to that of someone sitting on a railway station with a briefcase. Kohli told Siraj, 'Station mein nahin baithte hai woh apna ataichi leke. Ataichi leke baitha hua hai.'.

No BTS person was harmed in the making of this video 😂📹@imVkohli @RCBTweets



Grab your PUMA x RCB jerseys, only at https://t.co/t5jvtFiEYg, App & Stores.#PUMAxRCB #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/tooBFnmNtp — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 9, 2024

Kohli notably started his association with Puma in 2017 and the deal was valued at an astonishing amount of ₹110 crore. While reports circulated in February that the 35-year-old was going to end his association with the brand, Puma stepped forward and rubbished the rumours.

Virat Kohli is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently the custodian of the orange cap, given he has the most number of runs with 542 in 11 innings, averaging an astonishing 67.75. The right-handed batter has also slammed a century, doing so against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff chances hanging by a thread, they will take on the Punjab Kings in a home game on Thursday. After suffering a string of losses, RCB have come back strongly by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad once and Gujarat Titans twice to register a hat-trick of wins.

The Royal Challengers have already beaten the Punjab Kings once in the competition.