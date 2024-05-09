Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast

Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli hilariously gatecrashed South African paceman Kagiso Rabada's conversation on the Willow Talk podcast. In a video that emerged on social media, Kohli made a casual appearance as Rabada revealed that he was dancing before saying 'Hello' to the host.

With Rabada speaking on the podcast and revealing about Kohli's presence, the host urged the former Indian captain to come and say 'Hello'. The 35-year-old made an appearance and had some small talk with the hosts before getting out of the frame.

Virat Kohli makes a special appearance in the Willow Talk Podcast. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/JkSRgI58ux — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2024

Virat Kohli is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently the custodian of the orange cap, given he has the most number of runs with 542 in 11 innings, averaging an astonishing 67.75. The right-handed batter has also slammed a century, doing so against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff chances hanging by a thread, they will take on the Punjab Kings in a home game on Thursday. After suffering a string of losses, RCB have come back strongly by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad once and Gujarat Titans twice to register a hat-trick of wins.

The Royal Challengers have already beaten the Punjab Kings once in the competition.