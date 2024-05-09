 Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast

Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast

Virat Kohli made an appearance as Kagiso Rabada was speaking on the Willow Talk podcast.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli hilariously gatecrashed South African paceman Kagiso Rabada's conversation on the Willow Talk podcast. In a video that emerged on social media, Kohli made a casual appearance as Rabada revealed that he was dancing before saying 'Hello' to the host.

Read Also
'Karma And Sharma Always Strikes Back': Fans Troll Hardik Pandya-Led Mumbai Indians After Getting...
article-image

With Rabada speaking on the podcast and revealing about Kohli's presence, the host urged the former Indian captain to come and say 'Hello'. The 35-year-old made an appearance and had some small talk with the hosts before getting out of the frame.

Virat Kohli is currently the orange cap holder in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Kohli is currently the custodian of the orange cap, given he has the most number of runs with 542 in 11 innings, averaging an astonishing 67.75. The right-handed batter has also slammed a century, doing so against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's playoff chances hanging by a thread, they will take on the Punjab Kings in a home game on Thursday. After suffering a string of losses, RCB have come back strongly by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad once and Gujarat Titans twice to register a hat-trick of wins.

The Royal Challengers have already beaten the Punjab Kings once in the competition.

Read Also
IPL 2024: RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined 30% Match Fees For Arguing With Umpire Over His Dismissal In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast

Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Interrupts Kagiso Rabada On Willow Talk Podcast

Video: Hyderabad Crowd Sings 'Happy Birthday' For Pat Cummins During SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

Video: Hyderabad Crowd Sings 'Happy Birthday' For Pat Cummins During SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Match

'Karma And Sharma Always Strikes Back': Fans Troll Hardik Pandya-Led Mumbai Indians After Getting...

'Karma And Sharma Always Strikes Back': Fans Troll Hardik Pandya-Led Mumbai Indians After Getting...

IPL 2024: SRH Openers Travis Head And Abhishek Sharma Send Records Tumbling In 10-Wicket Thrashing...

IPL 2024: SRH Openers Travis Head And Abhishek Sharma Send Records Tumbling In 10-Wicket Thrashing...

Viral Video: Owner Sanjeev Goenka Furious With Skipper KL Rahul After LSG’s Crushing Defeat vs SRH...

Viral Video: Owner Sanjeev Goenka Furious With Skipper KL Rahul After LSG’s Crushing Defeat vs SRH...