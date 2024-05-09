'Karma And Sharma Always Strikes Back': Fans Troll Hardik Pandya-Led Mumbai Indians After Getting Knocked Out Of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya's first season as MI captain has resulted in an early exit. | (Credits: BCCI)

With five-time champions Mumbai Indians becoming the first team to be officially knocked out of IPL 2024, netizens have taken jibe at them. The fans on social media have brutally trolled all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the season, but failed to produce the requisite results.

With SunRisers Hyderabad registering a crushing ten-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians are out of the reckoning. Both Delhi Capitals and Super Giants have the chance to reach at least 13 points when they lock horns on May 14th; however, the maximum Mumbai Indians can get to is 12 even if they win their remaining two matches against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Super Giants.

Pandya, meanwhile, has found himself under pressure right from the outset. The 30-year-old has faced backlash from the fans during toss as they have booed him even during home matches. To make matters worse, the Baroda-born cricketer hasn't even clicked with the bat and is yet to hit a half-century in IPL 2024. However, his bowling has come good in the last two matches and Mumbai Indians will hope to see that in the final couple of games.

It will also be crucial from Team India's perspective, given he is the vice-captain for them in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Mumbai Indians' elimination from IPL 2024:

Mumbai Indians Knocked out of IPL 😍😍

Karma & Sharma always strikes back 🥵 pic.twitter.com/d8LKi1qwcq — RITIKA RO 45 (@RITIKAro45) April 30, 2024

Mumbai Indians is the first team to get knocked out of IPL 2024.



No one can replace Rohit Sharma the captain pic.twitter.com/95pWnq9RYR — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) May 8, 2024

Mumbai Indians first team to be eliminated from IPL 2024. This franchise with no decent performance in 4 consecutive seasons constantly gets compared to CSK, the greatest T20 side. Baffling. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 8, 2024

Rohit Sharma watching Mumbai Indians not qualifying for playoffs under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy pic.twitter.com/lPEnjekCeh — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2024

Mumbai Indians kicked out of IPL due to LSG’s defeat pic.twitter.com/tDOCMFNRkp — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 8, 2024

Mumbai Indians are the first team to get eliminated. Well done Mark Boutcher and MI management @mipaltan — Bunny (@ursbunnyv) May 9, 2024

This is the best example of not changing the captain of Nation experimentally.

Else it will results into becoming Mumbai Indians. #AbkiBaar400Paar — AJAY JOSHI (@avjoshi2408) May 9, 2024

Mumbai Indians became the First team to get knocked out from IPL 2024.



Meanwhile in 2023 , Rohit Sharma led the same team in playoffs without jasprit Bumrah.🔥@mipaltan made the WORST decision ever by removing Rohit & bringing Hardik as captain.



Now they are getting karma !🔥 pic.twitter.com/QM6uUalYAf — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) May 8, 2024