IRE vs PAK T20I Series, Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch All 3 Matches

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Ireland skipper Paul Stirling | Credits: Twitter

Ireland will take on visiting Pakistan in the three-match T20I series, with the opening match to take place on Friday (May 10) at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin.

The upcoming T20I series is seen as a preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and USA starting on June 1. Pakistan and Ireland are part of the prestigious event as both have been clubbed in Group A alongside hosts USA, India and Canada.

Ireland and Pakistan are locking horns with each other in the shortest format of the game for the first time since 2009. The last two sides met was in a Group F match at the 2009 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan defeated Ireland by 39 runs while defending a total of 159/5 in 20 overs.

Arrived in Ireland 🏏



Journey of the Pakistan team from Lahore to Dublin ✈️#IREvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/J6kyc3iDnY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 8, 2024

The upcoming T20I series will keep Ireland and Pakistan in good steads ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Meanwhile, the series will be Babar Azam's first away assignment after being reinstated as white-ball captain of Pakistan team. Azam led the Men in Green in home T20I series against New Zealand, which ended in a draw 2-2.

Pakistan will miss the services of Mohammad Amir as he couldn't make it to Ireland due to his visa issues. Haris Rauf has been included in the squad and is expected to play the series since his return from injury lay off. Shaheen Afridi is likely to lead the pace attack.

For Ireland, the hosts will miss the services of Joshua Little in the T20I series as he is part of the Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL season.

When to watch Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series?

The all three matches of the T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Ireland vs Pakistan T20I series?

The T20I series between Ireland and Pakistan can be watched exclusively on Fancode in India.

Ireland and Pakistan squads

IRE: Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Benjamin White

Pak: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.