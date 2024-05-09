Explained: Gujarat Titans' Players To Wear Pink Jersey For IPL 2024 Clash vs KKR In Ahmedabad; Here's Why

Gujarat Titans in special Lavender Jersey | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans (GT) players will put their dark blue jerseys in the wardrobe and will don the pink jerseys for the IPL 2024 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 13, Monday.

GT players will be wearing the jerseys with lavender colour as part of the franchise's initiative to raise awareness about cancer. The special jersey will be worn by the Gujarat Titans' players for the team's final home match of the ongoing IPL season. The stadium will be painted in lavender as the fans would be wearing pink jersey to stand in solidarity with the patients who were affected by cancer.

Gujarat Titans will be donning a special Lavender jersey for the second consecutive time in the IPL. In the last season, former skipper Hardik Pandya wore the pink jersey at the toss and put a bow on Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram ahead of their clash. Shubman Gill is likely to do similar gesture to KKR captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss on May 13.

Gujarat Titans will be the fourth team after Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to wear special jersey rather than a regular kit in the ongoing IPL 2024. RR wore all-pink jersey against RCB as part of franchise's initiative 'Pink Promise' for women empowerment in rural Rajasthan Royals.

LSG wore a maroon and green jersey for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as a tribute to Kolkata's legendary football club Mohun Bagan. While, RCB donned the green jersey as part of the franchise initiative to raise awareness about the global warming among the society.