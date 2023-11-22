Sara Tendulkar SLAMS Fake Account On X For Impersonating Her, Sharing Deepfake Photos; Deletes Statement Later

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar recently brought to the notice of her fans a fake account on social media that has been using her name and photos, pretending to be her. She slammed the handle for 'misleading' people and even stated that it had been sharing photos of her using the deepfake technology.

She penned an official statement and shared it on her Instagram handle, however, within a few minutes, she deleted it for reasons unknown.

In the now-deleted statement, Sara mentioned how entertainment should not come "at the expense of truth". She also flagged the X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, @SaraTendulkar__, which has over 250 thousand followers on the microblogging site, and is often seen posting photos and videos of Sara, and even messages for her rumoured boyfriend, Team India batter Shubman Gill.

Read Also Picture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row;...

"Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality," Sara wrote in her official statement.

She went on to say, "@SaraTendulkar_ on X (formerly Twitter) declares itself as parody but has obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them."

"Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based in trust and reality," she concluded.

Sara later deleted the statement from her Instagram stories, however, it is now viral all over the internet.

During the recently-concluded World Cup 2023 tournament, Sara was seen enjoying the matches and supporting Team India during several of its games. She had also travelled to Ahmedabad for the World Cup 2023 finals, which was held at Narendra Modi stadium between India and Australia. It ended with Australia defeating India by 6 wickets and taking the trophy home.