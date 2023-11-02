IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Sara Tendulkar Gives Shubman Gill A Standing Ovation After Opener's 92 At Wankhede; Watch Video

India opener Shubman Gill played his best knock in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far with a solid 92 against Sri Lanka in Match 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

But his knock left everyone heartbroken as he was dismissed just 8 runs short of his maiden World Cup hundred for Team India.

Nonetheless, the disappointment of the fans gave way to a standing ovation from the capacity crowd at the stadium.

Notably, Sara Tendulkar was among the thousands who stood up to applaud Gill's knock. Sara and Gill have been linked up several times in the past by the Indian media and fans after the two were spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

A video of Sara giving Gill a standing ovation is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gill looked in superb nick in the middle against the Lankans after India lost the wicket of captain Rohit Sharma for 4 in the very first over of the match.

Gill and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership worth 189 runs for the second wicket to put India in a strong position after they were put into bat by the opposition. This is the highest stand for India in a home game at the World Cup.

Gill's run-a-ball 92 included 11 fours and a couple of sixes. It was his 12th fifty-plus score this year in ODIs which is the most by any batter in world cricket.

Most 50+ scores in ODIs this year

12 - Shubman Gill*

11- Pathum Nissanka

11 - Babar Azam

10- Rohit Sharma

10 - Virat Kohli

Notably, Gill had missed the first two matches for India in this tournament due to dengue fever but recovered just in time before rejoining the squad ahead of the marquee clash against Pakistan on October 14.

The 24-year-old is the highest run-scorer in ODIs this year but hadn't quite hit his straps in the World Cup before this knock against Sri Lanka.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)