 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Shubman Gill Breaks Hashim Amla's World Record, Becomes Fastest To 2,000 ODI Runs
Hashim Amla had taken 40 innings to reach 2000 ODI runs but Shubman Gill has taken just 38 innings to achieve the feat.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
India opener Shubman Gill on Sunday set a new world record in one-day international cricket after he completed 2000 runs in the format during Match 21 of the ICC World Cup 2023 against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Gill smashed former South African opener Hashim Amla's record for the fastest to reach the landmark in ODIs. Amla had taken 40 innings to reach 2000 ODI runs but Gill has taken just 38 innings to achieve the feat.

Zaheer Abbas, Kevin Pietersen, Babar Azam and Rassie van der Dussen hold joint-third position having taken 45 innings to reach the landmark.

Fastest to 2000 ODI runs (by innings)

38 - Shubman Gill

40 - Hashim Amla

45 - Zaheer Abbas

45 - Kevin Pietersen

45 - Babar Azam

45 - Rassie van der Dussen

24-year-old Gill is also the fifth youngest Indian batter to enter the 2000 runs club in the format after Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.

Youngest to 2,000 ODI runs for India

20y, 354d - Sachin Tendulkar

22y, 51d - Yuvraj Singh

22y, 215d - Virat Kohli

23y, 45d - Suresh Raina

24y, 44d - Shubman Gill

India need 274 runs to win their fifth match in a row in this World Cup after New Zealand got bowled out for 273 in 50 overs. Mohammed Shami took a five-wicket haul after Daryl Mitchell's career-best 130.

Brief Scores: IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: New Zealand 273 All Out (50 Overs) In Dharamsala. Daryl Mitchell (130), Rachin Ravindra (75), Mohammed Shami (5/54).

