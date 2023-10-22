 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rivaba Jadeja's Reaction Goes Viral As Ravindra Jadeja Drops Rachin Ravindra's Catch; Watch
Ravindra Jadeja dropped Rachin Ravindra's catch at backward point and the giant screen at the stadium showed Rivaba's disappointed reaction.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
A rare incident was witnessed in Match 21 of the ICC World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand in which Ravindra Jadeja dropped an easy catch much to the relief of Rachin Ravindra.

Mohammed Shami got Ravindra to cut a ball towards backward point where Jadeja was stationed. The ball came at him at pace but at a very comfortable height.

But Jadeja, who is rated as one of the best fielders in the world, shelved the catch. The in-form Ravindra was batting on 12 at the same and only time will tell how costly the drop could be for Team India.

Jadeja was visibly disappointed, so was Shami. But another person was even more unhappy after Jadeja's dropped catch.

His wife Rivaba looked distraught as Jadeja dropped a sitter at point. Her reaction came up immediately on the giant screen at the stadium.

Notably, Jadeja had got the best fielder medal from the Indian team management after their last game against Bangladesh. He will have to give it up after this match it seems.

India ahead in first powerplay

Shami would have picked up his second wicket in the match had Jadeja caught the ball.

This happened after India dominated proceedings in the powerplay after winning the toss and opting to bowl first at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Siraj and Shami strike early

Mohammed Siraj got an early wicket after he removed Devon Conway for a duck in the fourth over. Shami, who's playing his first match of the tournament, then struck with his first delivery as he castled Will Young on 17.

India bowled tight lines and got wickets as well which made life difficult for the Kiwi batters. New Zealand could only manage 34 runs for 2 wickets in the first 10 overs, which is the fourth lowest score in the powerplay in this World Cup.

Shami has come into the side in place of Shardul Thakur while Suryakumar Yadav has replaced the injured Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the match after his ankle injury against Bangladesh.

