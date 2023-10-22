 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Team India Opts To Field After Winning Toss
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Team India Opts To Field After Winning Toss

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Team India Opts To Field After Winning Toss

India and New Zealand will lock horns in what promises to be an epic 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamshala.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham. | (Credits: Twitter)

India have won the toss and have elected to field first in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala. India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made two changes to their line-up, given Hardik Pandya's ankle injury forced him out of the clash. Suryakumar Yadav has been roped in as replacement. The hosts have also opted for Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul Thakur.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'I’m Sure It Will Be A Cracker', Trent Boult Ready For Team India In...
article-image

After winning the toss, Rohit cited dew as the reason behind wanting to bowl first. With Shardul Thakur going expensive in the last two games, the hosts have brought in Mohammed Shami, who is likely to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. Shami has outstanding numbers in ODI cricket, taking 171 scalps in 94 matches at 25.50 with a decent economy rate of 5.57.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, was in top-notch form in the three-match ODI series against Australia preceding the tournament, hitting two half-centuries. Pandya, who hasn't travelled with the team to Dharamshala, is likely to return to fitness in time for India's next game against England on October 29th. However, his absence against New Zealand means India are playing only 5 bowlers, which can impede their wicket-taking ability.

New Zealand Tom Latham announced an unchanged XI and said he would have bowled first too.

Read Also
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Big Blow For New Zealand As Kane Williamson To Miss Dharamsala Clash; Tim...
article-image

Playing XI for India and New Zealand:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Team India Opts To Field After Winning Toss

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Team India Opts To Field After Winning Toss

ENG vs SA, CWC 2023: 'It's Pure Emotion That Came Out', Heinrich Klaasen Apologizes To Mark Wood For...

ENG vs SA, CWC 2023: 'It's Pure Emotion That Came Out', Heinrich Klaasen Apologizes To Mark Wood For...

WBBL 2023-24: Grace Harris' Bat Breaks Midway Through The Shot But Ball Goes For Six; WATCH

WBBL 2023-24: Grace Harris' Bat Breaks Midway Through The Shot But Ball Goes For Six; WATCH

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Epic Clash In Dharamshala?

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Epic Clash In Dharamshala?

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'I’m Sure It Will Be A Cracker', Trent Boult Ready For Team India In...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'I’m Sure It Will Be A Cracker', Trent Boult Ready For Team India In...