IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Team India Opts To Field After Winning Toss

India have won the toss and have elected to field first in the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala. India, led by Rohit Sharma, have made two changes to their line-up, given Hardik Pandya's ankle injury forced him out of the clash. Suryakumar Yadav has been roped in as replacement. The hosts have also opted for Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul Thakur.

After winning the toss, Rohit cited dew as the reason behind wanting to bowl first. With Shardul Thakur going expensive in the last two games, the hosts have brought in Mohammed Shami, who is likely to share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. Shami has outstanding numbers in ODI cricket, taking 171 scalps in 94 matches at 25.50 with a decent economy rate of 5.57.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, was in top-notch form in the three-match ODI series against Australia preceding the tournament, hitting two half-centuries. Pandya, who hasn't travelled with the team to Dharamshala, is likely to return to fitness in time for India's next game against England on October 29th. However, his absence against New Zealand means India are playing only 5 bowlers, which can impede their wicket-taking ability.

New Zealand Tom Latham announced an unchanged XI and said he would have bowled first too.

Playing XI for India and New Zealand:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.