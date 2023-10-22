 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'I’m Sure It Will Be A Cracker', Trent Boult Ready For Team India In Dharamshala
New Zealand seamer Trent Boult expects both sides to come out all guns firing in the 2023 World Cup clash against India in Dharamshala

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Trent Boult. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Zealand's new-ball bowler Trent Boult expects a cracking contest against India on Sunday in the 2023 World Cup clash in Dharamshala. The left-arm seamer understands that India know the conditions better than anyone else, but admits the pressure will be equally on them, given the stakes involved in the tournament.

Boult, who will lead New Zealand's attack, will arguably have the Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his sights, given the right-hander's struggles against left-arm seamers. The 33-year-old has been in decent form in the tournament, taking 5 wickets in 4 matches. The Kiwis also enjoy a better head-to-head record over India in ICC events, having not lost since 2003.

Speaking to Reuters, Boult reckons two undefeated sides in the World Cup going at one another will be a mouth-watering contest and expects New Zealand to stick to their plans, which have brought them success.

"Nothing changes from our point of view really. It’s about going out there and being positive and doing the things that work well. These guys are very familiar with the conditions, but they feel pressure just as much as any other batsman or any other bowler. Both undefeated, I’m sure it will be a cracker."

"They cover all bases" - Trent Boult on Team India

Boult added that India have been a hugely competitive side and expects both sides to bring their A-game.

"They’re a powerful team, they cover all bases. They’ve been playing some good cricket, but it’s been a team that we’ve enjoyed playing. Playing against India in India, it doesn’t get much bigger than that."

Amid India's rampant run, they have a couple of injury concerns as Ishan Kishan was stung by a bee, while Suryakumar Yadav was hit on the wrist during net practice. Nevertheless, New Zealand will also miss Kane Williamson due to his thumb injury.

