Mumbai: Traffic And Parking Measures In Place As Wankhede Stadium Set To Host 2023 ICC World Cup Matches; Check Details

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | File

The 2023 ICC World Cup is all set to make its way to the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. The stadium, starting Saturday, will host matches and considering the same a large number of spectators and enthusiasts are expected to come in their vehicles, which may lead to traffic congestion in the area. The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced new restrictions and parking availability to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public.

Unavailability of parking space at Wankhede stadium

The order, issued by Pradnya Jedge, deputy commissioner of police (south), Traffic on Friday, said that there will be no separate facilities for parking at Wankhede due to unavailability of parking space at the stadium, hence spectators are suggested to use public traffic arrangements like local trains, buses or taxis. If any vehicles are found parked, the vehicle will be issued e-challans and towed away by the traffic personnel.

'No-parking' zones

The below roads will be strictly a 'no-parking' zone: At N.S Road, north side, no vehicles are allowed to be parked from 'C' road to 'E' road. Similarly, at 'E' Cross Road, upto Anuvat junction, parking is restricted. The 'F' road, to 'H' road, to the junction of 'G' road will be restricted for parking as well. Further at N.S Road - south and north bound - from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction and at Anurat Chowk to B.D Somani junction - it will all be a no-parking zone.

In terms of traffic diversion, the 'D' road will be made one-way from West to East - that is from N.S Junction at Marine Drive towards the junction of 'E' and 'C' road.

The cricket enthusiasts are also provided directions to enter the stadium easily. The ones using Gate number 01, 03 and 07, shall use Churchgate station to ply - towards the stadium easily. The ones who has the pass of gate number 04, 05A, can use Marine Lines station at 'F' road.

Official parking lots available near Churchgate Station

The ones using their vehicles to travel to the stadium, are suggested to park their vehicles at official parking lots available near Churchgate Station as the stadium does not have any parking facilities. The available spots are CR - 02 Shopping Mall, at Nariman point with the capacity of 500 vehicles. The Income Tax office, with 200 vehicles capacity, Akashvani - 60 vehicles, Jivan Bima Marg - 15 vehicles, Nathibai Takkarshi Marg - 35 vehicles, D Mulla Road at Marine Lines - 35 vehicles, Nashirao Tirpude Marg at Fort - 40 vehicles and Marine Line Cross Road with 20 vehicles capacity.

The said restrictions and diversions will last till the Semi Final match scheduled on November 15.

