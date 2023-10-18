CWC 2023: Action Unlikely On PCB's Complaint Against Ahmedabad Crowd As ICC Code Of Conduct Covers 'Individuals' Not Group

The ICC is unlikely to take any action on Pakistan Cricket Board's complaint for alleged boorish crowd behaviour during their World Cup game against India in Ahmedabad since the ambit of the anti-discrimination code is restricted to individuals and does not cover group.

More than one lakh fans watched the action unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium and only three Pakistani-American fans were in the stands to support the players from the neighbouring nation.

What happened during Ind vs Pak

A section of fans had heckled Mohammed Rizwan with religious chants when the wicket-keeper batter was waling back to pavilion following his dismissal, prompting the PCB to lodge a complaint with the game's governing body.

Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur had admitted that his players were overawed by the vociferous crowd during their seven-wicket thumping at the hands of India.

It is understood that ICC has taken cognisance of the complaint and is ascertaining its nature and the process it might follow.

Code of conduct is about individuals

"The ICC takes every complaint very seriously but code is about individuals. I don't know what exactly is PCB looking at but it will be very difficult to take any tangible action," a veteran official, who has worked in both BCCI and ICC told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

PCB's complaint about "inappropriate behaviour" needs to be seen in relative light.

ICC can't do much about thousands of fans

"The ICC may identify individuals if there are charges of racism but if thousands of people are shouting a slogan, what can you do? No player was injured by any 'missile' hurled from the gallery? A partisan crowd is expected. That's pressure of elite sport," he added.

As a part of standard protocol, the ICC exhibits its stand on racism and zero tolerance policy through billboards during its events.

About Arthur's 'Dil Dil Pakistan' not blaring from the sound system, a BCCI official said, "There was no problem in playing 'Dil Dil Pakistan' but in that entire match, was there any such moment where you could have played that song?"

