Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Didn't Hear Dil Dil Pakistan', Team Director Mickey Arthur Takes Dig At BCCI Over Lack Of Fan Support

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur on Saturday took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after his team's 7-wicket defeat against the home side at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan got bowled out for 191 thanks to a superb bowling performance from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53*) then led the chase with the bat to finish the match in 30.3 overs and go top of the points table in this World Cup.

No support for Pakistan

Arthur was not happy with the pre-match arrangements made by the BCCI and also wasn't too pleased with the lack of support for Pakistan at the world's biggest cricket stadium which was packed with Indian spectators in blue jerseys.

Pakistani fans and journalists faced delays in getting their visas to travel to India which resulted in majority of them missing out on watching the action live from the stadium.

Notably, BCCI is the home board in this World Cup and is responsible for all the arrangements related to the tournament in India.

"It didn't seem like an ICC event tonight – let's be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series or a BCCI event.

"I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the mics too often. That does play a role, but I won't use it as an excuse," Arthur said at a press conference after the match.

India outclass Pakistan

But Arthur also acknowledged that Pakistan were completely outplayed by a better team on the night.

"We were timid today, we didn't play The Pakistan Way against India. This Indian team is a very good cricket team.

"I think they're well led by Rahul and Rohit. They look good and have all bases covered. I'm looking forward to meeting them in the final again," Arthur added.

