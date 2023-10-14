Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'A Collapse That Only Pakistan Can Manufacture' - Nasser Hussain Trolls Babar Azam & Co

Pakistan's batting collapse in Ahmedabad has got the entire cricketing fraternity talking as they get ready to defend just 191 against a strong Indian batting lineup in the 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday.

Pakistan were cruising at 155 for 2 with captain Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the middle of an 82-run partnership for the third wicket before it was broken by Mohammed Siraj in the 30th over.

Pakistan go from 155/2 to 191 all out

The team crumbled under pressure immediately afterwards as they collapsed from 155 for 2 to 191-all out in 42.5 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera. 191 is Pakistan's second lowest score against India in ODI World Cup after 180 all-out back in 1999.

Cricket pundits like Nasser Hussain, Shoaib Akhtar started criticising the Pakistani batters on air and on social media.

"It's a collapse that only the Pakistani team can manufacture it," Hussain said while commentating.

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan

Akhtar took to his social media channel to slam the Men in Green.

"They got a great platform, including Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, but they couldn't capitalize.

"Pakistan didn't have the talent to make a big score and capitalize on the situation. Very disheartening to see Pakistan losing a game on a very good batting track. Why are the batters playing with the cross bat?" Akhtar said.ind vs

Indian bowlers dominate proceedings in Ahmedabad

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah hoodwinked the Pakistan batters with semi-old ball and a bagful of tricks while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around the opposition as India dominated proceedings after putting the opposition into bat.

India used six bowlers in total out of which Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep, Jadeja and Hardik Pandya got two wickets each to wrap up the Pakistani innings.