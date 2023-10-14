IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Legend Uncle' Carrying Placard In Support Of Israel Steals The Show In Ahmedabad

India is facing its arch-rival, Pakistan, in a highly anticipated World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

This intense contest takes place against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine, initiated by a surprise attack from the terrorist organisation Hamas. In response, Israel has launched a powerful retaliation. Recently, the Israeli army has called for the evacuation of those residing in Gaza, urging them to move to the southern part of the region before a full-scale invasion begins. The global community remains divided in its stance on this unfolding conflict, with people expressing support for both Israel and Palestine.

A similar scene unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium when an audience member stole the spotlight with his placard addressing the ongoing conflict. This individual, dubbed the 'legend uncle' on social media, stood among the cricket fans with his placard boldly stating, 'INDIA STANDS WITH ISRAEL IN WAR AGAINST TERRORISM.' The placard also featured images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embracing and holding hands.

Another X (formerly Twitter) handle in the name of Harshal Purohit, whose name had also featured on the placard, said the man in viral picture was his father.

"That's my Daddy... Proud of you Daddy... India stands strong with Israel in Fight against terrorism..." Harshal wrote while sharing several pictures of his father carrying the placards at the match.

India decides to bowl first against Pakistan

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the World Cup match here on Saturday.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him.

"Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they will field an unchanged side from the last match.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

