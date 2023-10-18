SA vs NED, CWC 2023: Netizens Mock Pakistan Team With Viral 'Dil Dil South Africa' Message On Big Screen At Dharamsala Stadium

'Dil Dil South Africa' Image being displayed at stadium in Dharamsala | Twitter

Dharamsala: The Netherlands defeated South Africa during a sensational clash in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Tuesday. The netizens are praising the Dutch team for their heroic performance against South Africa. Netherlands beat South Africa by 38 runs by scoring 246 runs while batting first in the game shortened to 43 overs due to rain. There are pics that are surfacing on social media which shows that "Dil Dil South Africa" is written on the screen in the stadium.

Netizens are trolling Pakistan

The netizens are also trolling Pakistan by saying that South Africa lost the match against the Netherlands as the DJ did not play "Waka Waka" and "Dil Dil South Africa" in the stadium. Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur blamed the DJ after losing to India on Saturday (October 14) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and said that the DJ did not play "Dil Dil Pakistan" during the match and also the stadium lacked Pakistani supporters. He also said that the match seemed more of a BCCI event rather than an ICC event.

'Dil Dil South Africa' viral images circulating on social media

There are images that are circulating on social media that shows that the screen that is available at the stadium is flashing "Dil Dil South Africa" message during the middle of the second innings. It can be seen in the image that the message is flashed on the big screen during the 23rd over when South Africa was reeling on 101 runs for the loss of five wickets.

It cannot be confirmed that the photo is real or fake

As per the pic ture that is going viral on social media, it can be seen that Marco Jansen is batting along with David Miller on the crease. The scoreboard also shows that South Africa needed 145 runs off 124 balls. However, it is confirmed that the photo with the message that is going viral on social media is morphed and no such message was displayed during the match at the stadium in Dharamsala.

