 SA Vs NED, CWC 2023: Paul Van Meekeren's Old Tweet About Delivering Uber Eats During COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral; See Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSA Vs NED, CWC 2023: Paul Van Meekeren's Old Tweet About Delivering Uber Eats During COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral; See Post

SA Vs NED, CWC 2023: Paul Van Meekeren's Old Tweet About Delivering Uber Eats During COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral; See Post

The Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren is gaining praise after he took two crucial wickets as the team registered their historic win against South Africa.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Paul Van Meekeren's Old Tweet Surfaces | Twitter

Dharamsala: Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren's old tweet has resurfaced on social media after the Dutch team defeated South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamsala on Tuesday (October 17). The Netherlands beat South Africa in a sensational clash by 38 runs. They won their first match in the tournament and it was a huge upset for the South African side which was looking strong and also was among the favourites to lift the trophy. The Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren is gaining praise after he took two crucial wickets as the team registered their historic win against South Africa.

He was delivering food through Uber Eats to make ends meet

Paul van Meekeren tweeted in 2010 about the condition he was going through as cricket went to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he was delivering food through Uber Eats to make ends meet during the pandemic. He said, "Should’ve been playing cricket today, now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people."

The team registered a historic win

Netizens are sharing the tweet after the team registered a historic win and the bowler's contribution to the side. Paul van Meekeren took the crucial wickets of Marco Jansen and the South African in-form skipper Aiden Markram. The internet users are saying that cricket has better plans for the bowler. They are also saying that "From uber eats delivery boy to being in the winning side in world cup match. Netherlands’ Paul van Meekeren have come a long way!! He picked two important wickets tonight."

Sachin Tendulkar praises Netherlands

Cricketing legend and former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also praised the Netherlands after their heroic performance in the game against South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media account and said, "This World Cup is throwing up interesting results! Was nice to see the Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards lead from the front with a fighting knock after they were 140/7 at one stage." He further said, "What pleased me the most about them in the field was how they put the SA batters under pressure by not giving easy singles. A win and a night to remember for them!"

Read Also
SA Vs NED, CWC 2023: Netherlands Players Reading Out Plans From 'Paper' During Their Clash Against...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Reportedly Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune...

CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Reportedly Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune...

CWC 2023: David Warner Wants To See 'Umpire's Stats On The Big Screen' After LBW Row vs Sri Lanka

CWC 2023: David Warner Wants To See 'Umpire's Stats On The Big Screen' After LBW Row vs Sri Lanka

SA vs NED, CWC 2023: 'Om' Logo Spotted On South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj's Bat, Says 'India...

SA vs NED, CWC 2023: 'Om' Logo Spotted On South Africa Spinner Keshav Maharaj's Bat, Says 'India...

'Supreme Court Verdict On Same-Sex Marriage Has Upset All My Plans', Rues Sprinter Dutee Chand

'Supreme Court Verdict On Same-Sex Marriage Has Upset All My Plans', Rues Sprinter Dutee Chand

CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Says ‘An Upset Happens Whenever You Start Focusing Only On Bigger Teams’

CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Says ‘An Upset Happens Whenever You Start Focusing Only On Bigger Teams’