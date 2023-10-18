SA Vs NED, CWC 2023: Paul Van Meekeren's Old Tweet About Delivering Uber Eats During COVID-19 Pandemic Goes Viral; See Post

Paul Van Meekeren's Old Tweet Surfaces | Twitter

Dharamsala: Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren's old tweet has resurfaced on social media after the Dutch team defeated South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamsala on Tuesday (October 17). The Netherlands beat South Africa in a sensational clash by 38 runs. They won their first match in the tournament and it was a huge upset for the South African side which was looking strong and also was among the favourites to lift the trophy. The Dutch bowler Paul van Meekeren is gaining praise after he took two crucial wickets as the team registered their historic win against South Africa.

He was delivering food through Uber Eats to make ends meet

Paul van Meekeren tweeted in 2010 about the condition he was going through as cricket went to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he was delivering food through Uber Eats to make ends meet during the pandemic. He said, "Should’ve been playing cricket today, now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people."

The team registered a historic win

Netizens are sharing the tweet after the team registered a historic win and the bowler's contribution to the side. Paul van Meekeren took the crucial wickets of Marco Jansen and the South African in-form skipper Aiden Markram. The internet users are saying that cricket has better plans for the bowler. They are also saying that "From uber eats delivery boy to being in the winning side in world cup match. Netherlands’ Paul van Meekeren have come a long way!! He picked two important wickets tonight."

Sachin Tendulkar praises Netherlands

Cricketing legend and former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar also praised the Netherlands after their heroic performance in the game against South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media account and said, "This World Cup is throwing up interesting results! Was nice to see the Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards lead from the front with a fighting knock after they were 140/7 at one stage." He further said, "What pleased me the most about them in the field was how they put the SA batters under pressure by not giving easy singles. A win and a night to remember for them!"

