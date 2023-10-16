 IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Mickey Arthur Under Scanner For 'BCCI Event' Comment, ICC To Review Pakistan Team Director's Criticism
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Mickey Arthur Under Scanner For 'BCCI Event' Comment, ICC To Review Pakistan Team Director's Criticism

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Mickey Arthur Under Scanner For 'BCCI Event' Comment, ICC To Review Pakistan Team Director's Criticism

Mickey Arthur openly criticised the match officials and organisers for the lack of support the Pakistani players received at the stadium, which he pointed as one of the reasons behind their defeat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur has come under fire for his comments after his side's defeat against India in the ICC World Cup 2023 last week.

Pakistan players received a hostile reception at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday with some even getting booed by the Indian spectators.

Babar, Rizwan at the receiving end

Captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan were at the receiving end of the fans who even chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to taunt the latter after he got out on 49.

Babar was also one of the players who was booed. The crowd behaviour was noticed right at the toss when Babar was going to speak to commentator Ravi Shastri after India captain Rohit Sharma.

Read Also
Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Didn't Hear Dil Dil Pakistan', Team Director Mickey Arthur Takes Dig At BCCI...
article-image

Arthur's criticism of BCCI & ICC

Arthur openly criticised the match officials and organisers for the lack of support the Pakistani players received at the stadium, which he pointed as one of the reasons behind their defeat.

"Look, I'd be lying if I said it did (not affect us). It didn't seem like an ICC event, to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event," Arthur said after the match.

Hardly any Pak fans attended the match

It has to be noted that a delay in releasing all the tickets and visas for Pakistani fans resulted in very few supporters coming to watch the match in the stadium from across the border.

In fact, there were hardly any Pakistani fans visible in the stadium among a sea of blue jerseys at the 110,000 capacity venue.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Unacceptable And A New Low', Udhayanidhi Stalin Condemns 'Jai Shri Ram'...
article-image

ICC's statement

The ICC has said that it will "review what could change" to make things better for visiting teams in their world events.

"Every event that we have, there's always criticisms from various quarters. Things that perhaps we'll take away and try to work on, try to do better… so this event's only [at] the start.

"Let's see how the whole thing plays out and we'll go away and we'll review what could change, what we can do better, how we can improve World Cups and the general offering around cricket.

"We will just take it as it plays out, get to the end of the event. I'm satisfied that it will still be an outstanding World Cup," ICC chairman Greg Barclay told ESPNCricinfo in Mumbai.

Read Also
Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Booed By Ahmedabad Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Mickey Arthur Under Scanner For 'BCCI Event' Comment, ICC To Review Pakistan...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Mickey Arthur Under Scanner For 'BCCI Event' Comment, ICC To Review Pakistan...

CWC 2023: 'Rohit Sharma Has Same Respect As MS Dhoni' In Indian Team, Says Suresh Raina

CWC 2023: 'Rohit Sharma Has Same Respect As MS Dhoni' In Indian Team, Says Suresh Raina

AUS vs SL, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Threatens To Mankad Kusal Perera, Warns Him Twice; Watch Video

AUS vs SL, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Threatens To Mankad Kusal Perera, Warns Him Twice; Watch Video

Watch: Ronaldinho Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata, Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal

Watch: Ronaldinho Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata, Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal

'India Ne Bachon Ki Tarah Maara': Shoaib Akhtar's Blunt Take On Pakistan's Defeat In CWC 2023; Watch

'India Ne Bachon Ki Tarah Maara': Shoaib Akhtar's Blunt Take On Pakistan's Defeat In CWC 2023; Watch