IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Shreyas Iyer Wants The Best Fielder Medal After Taking Devon Conway's Catch; Watch

Everyone in the Indian team who's playing in this ICC World Cup 2023 wants to be the best fielder in every game so that they can lay their hands on the gold medal. India's fielding coach T Dilip awards the medal to the best fielder after every game in the tournament.

Virat Kohli was the first to clinch it followed by Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. And now Shreyas Iyer has laid claim to the medal after taking a sharp catch to dismiss Devon Conway in Match 21 between India and New Zealand at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

Mohammed Siraj picked up the wicket of Conway for a duck when he got the batter to flick a delivery on middle-stump on the leg side.

Iyer was stationed at forward square leg where he pounced on the ball after diving to his right. It was a good low catch as the ball came to him at good pace.

As soon as Iyer completed the catch, he turned towards the dressing room and indicated that he wants the medal from Dilip.

Jadeja had done the same in the last match against Bangladesh when he took a diving catch at backward point to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim.

The wicket came in the fourth over after which Mohammed Shami struck with his first ball of the tournament, getting rid of Will Young on 17.

India to bowl first for the 5th time in a row

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The Men in Blue had to make a forced change and bring back Shami in place of the injured Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav also came back in the side to replace all-rounder Shardul Thakur, which was a tactical change.

New Zealand meanwhile, are still without captain Kane Williamson, who fractured his left thumb against Bangladesh and missed the next two games as a result.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult