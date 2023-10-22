IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Will Weather Play Spoilsport In Epic Clash In Dharamshala?

Dharamshala stadium. | (Credits: Twitter)

India and New Zealand will lock horns on Sunday in Dharamshala in what is likely to be the closest encounter so far of the 2023 World Cup. However, it's worth knowing that the weather conditions are slightly patchy ahead of the contest and the fans are anticipating what the state will be during the game.

According to Accuweather, the probability of precipitation is only 4% in the morning, with temperature hovering at 19 degree. However, the chances increase to 42% in the afternoon and the skies are likely to remain cloudy, with thunderstorms in parts. The grey skies will start clearing out in the evening and the probability of precipitation again goes down to 5% in the evening.

Hence, one can conclude that the weather conditions are unlikely to play a significant role in the contest or it could be a shortened fixture.

India haven't beaten New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue haven't defeated New Zealand in an ICC event fixture since 2003. They unceremoniously lost the semi-final at the Old Trafford in Manchester in the 2019 World Cup as the Black Caps went through to the semi-final.

Both sides are unbeaten thus far and New Zealand are currently occupying the top spot in the standings, with India a close 2nd. With New Zealand possessing an all-round bowling attack and India boasting of an in-form batting line-up, the contest could simmer as a very spicy one.