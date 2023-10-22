 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Becomes 1st Asian Batter To Hit 50 Sixes In A Calendar Year; Watch
Rohit Sharma also went past former South Africa skipper de Villiers to take second position on the list of most sixes in ODI World Cups.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma is on a record-breaking spree in this ODI World Cup and he achieved another milestone on Sunday during Match 21 of the tournament against New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Rohit's first six of the match took him to 50 in a calendar year, becoming the first Asian batter to achieve the feat in ODI cricket. Overall, he is the third batter to reach the landmark after AB de Villiers (58 sixes in 2015) and West Indies legend Chris Gayle (56 sixes in 2019).

He also went past former South Africa skipper de Villiers to take second position on the list of most sixes in ODI World Cups.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Overtakes Devon Conway To Become Top-Scorer Of This World Cup
article-image

Most sixes in ODI World Cups

49 - Chris Gayle

38* - Rohit Sharma

37 - AB de Villiers

31 - Ricky Ponting

29 - Brendon McCullum

Read Also
IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'Will Not Date Until Rohit Sharma Lifts World Cup', Team India Fan Displays...
article-image

The Hitman had earlier broken the record for the most sixes in international cricket across formats. He went past Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes during India's third match of the tournament against Afghanistan in Delhi.

He is also the third batter after Shahid Afridi and Gayle to smash 300 maximums in one-day international cricket.

Most sixes in ODIs

351 - Shahid Afridi

331 - Chris Gayle

305* - Rohit Sharma

India are chasing 274 against New Zealand at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue and the Blackcaps have won all four matches in their World Cup campaign. The winner of this match will consolidate their position at the top of the points table.

Read Also
CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Challaned Thrice For Driving At Over 200 Kmph On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Says...
article-image

