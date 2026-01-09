 Mask Out On OTT: Where To Watch Kavin And Andrea Jeremiah's Film Online?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMask Out On OTT: Where To Watch Kavin And Andrea Jeremiah's Film Online?

Mask Out On OTT: Where To Watch Kavin And Andrea Jeremiah's Film Online?

The Mask is a heist thriller featuring a corrupt detective, Velu, who is employed by a seemingly benevolent NGO leader, Bhumi, to retrieve embezzled black money, only to discover it was seized by an enigmatic masked crew.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Mask |

Mask Out is an action thriller film starring popular actors Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. The film combines elements of drama and thriller, showcasing the talent of its lead actors. The film was released in theatres on November 21, 2025, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. If you're eager to know where you can watch it online, here's everything you need to know.

Mask: OTT streaming details

The Tamil-language film is now streaming on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Apdiyum iruku.. ipdiyum iruku..😅 2025 Massive Heist Thriller #Mask is Now Streaming On ZEE5." Kavin, known for his charming screen presence and versatility, teams up with Andrea Jeremiah, who brings depth and intensity to her roles. With their chemistry and the engaging storyline, the film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

What is the story of Mask?

FPJ Shorts
'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance
'Think About Future..': Ex-Bangladesh Captain Slams BCB On ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Stance
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law Breaking His Family
Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law Breaking His Family
Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During New Year: Report
Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During New Year: Report
NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Exams To Be Held In June
NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2026 Semester Exam Schedule At exams.nta.nic.in/swayam; Exams To Be Held In June

The Mask is a heist thriller featuring a corrupt detective, Velu, who is employed by a seemingly benevolent NGO leader, Bhumi, to retrieve embezzled black money, only to discover it was seized by an enigmatic masked crew, resulting in a twist where Velu has to reveal Bhumi's hidden truths and the gang's real goal in a narrative of greed, treachery, and suspense.

Read Also
Farah Khan Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of The Director-Actor On OTT Platforms
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Kavin as Velu, Andrea Jeremiah as Bhumi/ Varaprabhalakshmi, Ruhani Sharma as Radhi, Achyuth Kumar, Pawan as Minister Manivannan, Archana Chandhoke, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Subramaniam Siva, Munnar Ramesh, and Venkat Senguttuvan, among others. The film is directed and written by Vikarnan Ashok. It is produced by Vetrimaaran, SP Chokkalingam, Andrea Jeremiah, and Vipin Agnihotri under the banner of Grass Root Film Company, The Show Must Go On, and Black Madras Films.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law...

Mahadev And Sons Written Update, January 9: Mahadev Worries About His Future Daughter-In-Law...

Tu Yaa Main Teaser Out: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Face A Deadly Survival Test In Bejoy Nambiar's...

Tu Yaa Main Teaser Out: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav Face A Deadly Survival Test In Bejoy Nambiar's...

Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During...

Kartik Aaryan & 18-Year-Old Rumoured Girlfriend Karina Kubiliute Stayed In SAME Hotel In Goa During...

'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over...

'While People Figure Out Female Pleasure...': Did Geetu Mohandas Give Befitting Reply To Trolls Over...

The Chronology Of Water Review: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch & Susannah Flood's Film Swims Through...

The Chronology Of Water Review: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch & Susannah Flood's Film Swims Through...