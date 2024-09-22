Did Virat Kohli Playfully Mock Bangladesh With 'Nagin' Dance During IND vs BAN 1st Test? Video Goes Viral

Image: BCCI.TV

Virat Kohli failed to score big runs during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai. However, there was no shortage of entertainment from former Team India skipper during the match. Kohli was captured doing a Nagin dance, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kohli was captured performing the snake-inspired dance move while fielding on day three of the Chennai Test match. The Bangladesh team has an infamous history with the dance move.

The move came into the limelight in a 2018 match between the pair, after bowler Nazmul Islam’s wicket celebration irked the Sri Lankan team and led to them using it themselves after winning that particular game.

Was Kohli doing the Nagin Dance?

Virat Kohli can be given benefit of the doubt, considering his moves did not match the snake celebration that the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka rivalry is notorious for. On X (Formerly Twitter) user described it as 'Thullu Dance'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli's performance during IND vs BAN 1st Test

While Virat Kohli was energetic in the field, he struggled with the bat in both the innings of the 1st test in Chennai. During the first innings, Kohli only managed 6 runs as he got out while chasing a wide delivery outside the off-stump. His dismissal led to India falling in tough spot.

In the second innings as well Kohli failed to score big runs despite getting the start. Kohli was dismissed for 17, although he was a bit unlucky. The umpire ruled him out LBW, but replays showed a spike on the bat as the ball passed by. Kohli didn’t feel the edge and assumed the ball would hit the stumps, so he opted not to review the decision and walked off feeling disappointed.

Kohli's performance with the bat did not effect Team India as they crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs.