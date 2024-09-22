Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video

Virat Kohli bows down to R Ashwin | Image: X

Virat Kohli bowed down to Ravichandran Ashwin as a mark of respect after the off spinner completed a five wicket haul in the second innings. The video fo the same has now gone viral on social media. Ashwin's six wicket haul helped India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the 1st Test at Chennai on Sunday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident happened in the 57th over of Bangladesh's second innings after Ashwin dismissed Bangladesh batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Mirza took a wild swing at Ashwin's delivery but his shot landed straight into Jadeja's hand. As other players gathered to congratulate Ashwin, Kohli bowed down to him before the handshake.

Records tumble during India's victory over Bangladesh in Chennai

Plethoria of records were tumbled after India crushed Bangladesh in the opening test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India now have more victories than losses in Test cricket history for the first time ever in its 92-year-old history.

The men in blue now have 179 wins from their 581 Test matches with 178 losses. Moreover, this was the 14th Test match between India and Bangladesh, with the Men in Blue extending their head-to-head record to 12-0, with two matches ending in a draw.

Ashwin etched history, picking up six wickets and joining late legend Shane Warne for most five-fers in Test cricket. He also surpassed legend Anil Kumble for most wickets in fourth innings for India as he now has 99 wickets, four wickets more than Kumble. The Tamil Nadu cricketer also went past Courtney Walsh's tally of 519 wickets in the opening Test