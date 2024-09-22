 IND vs BAN: Team India Name Unchanged Squad For 2nd Test After Going 1-0 Up In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs BAN: Team India Name Unchanged Squad For 2nd Test After Going 1-0 Up In Chennai

IND vs BAN: Team India Name Unchanged Squad For 2nd Test After Going 1-0 Up In Chennai

Team India pummelled Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test at the Chepauk in Chennai.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Team India | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made no changes to the national men's team's squad for the 2nd and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning on September 27th in Kanpur. The home side pummelled The Tigers by a massive 280-run margin to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series and needed three and a half days to finish the job.

Despite several former cricketers suggesting Jasprit Bumrah's workload management, the Indian think tank has named an unchanged squad. The right-arm pacer sent down 21 overs in the Chennai Test for his five wickets, including four in the first innings. However, with the series won, India might look to give Yash Dayal an opportunity by resting Bumrah.

At the same time, World Test Championship (WTC) points are also at stake. Hence, Rohit Sharma's men will want to play their best side.

Team India squad for the 2nd Test:

FPJ Shorts
You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is
You Are Wrong If You Just Called This Dish 'Gulab Jamun', Watch Viral Video To Know What It Is
Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
Virat Kohli Wins Hearts With Priceless Gesture Towards R Ashwin During IND vs BAN 1st Test; Video
India's Coal Import Rises 41% To 25.23 MT In July: Mjunction
India's Coal Import Rises 41% To 25.23 MT In July: Mjunction
US Returns 297 Invaluable Antiquities To India, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude; Visuals Surface
US Returns 297 Invaluable Antiquities To India, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude; Visuals Surface

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance scripts massive win for India:

Meanwhile, the veteran cricketer had also showcased his brilliance with the bat. With India stumbling to 144-6 on day 1 at one stage, Ashwin joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of trouble. At stumps on the opening day, India were 339-6 and were eventually bowled out for 376. Ashwin had top-scored with 113, while Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with half-centuries.

The 38-year-old surprisingly went wicketless in the first innings as Jasprit Bumrah starred with four wickets, while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja took two each. Nevertheless, he finished with six in the fourth as Bangladesh were skittled for 234 in pursuit of an improbable 514.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin Surpasses Australia's Nathan Lyon To Achieve Major Record In WTC After...

IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin Surpasses Australia's Nathan Lyon To Achieve Major Record In WTC After...

'They Are Sloggers, Not Batsmen': Sir Geoffrey Boycott Slams England After Going 0-2 Down In ODI...

'They Are Sloggers, Not Batsmen': Sir Geoffrey Boycott Slams England After Going 0-2 Down In ODI...

IND vs BAN: Team India Name Unchanged Squad For 2nd Test After Going 1-0 Up In Chennai

IND vs BAN: Team India Name Unchanged Squad For 2nd Test After Going 1-0 Up In Chennai

Video: R Ashwin Strikes In His First Over Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Goes Past Courtney...

Video: R Ashwin Strikes In His First Over Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Goes Past Courtney...

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 4 Highlights: R Ashwin Bags 6/88, India Crush Bangladesh By 280 Runs To...

IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 4 Highlights: R Ashwin Bags 6/88, India Crush Bangladesh By 280 Runs To...