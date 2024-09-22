Video: R Ashwin Strikes In His First Over Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test, Goes Past Courtney Walsh's Tally Of Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gone past Courtney Walsh's tally of 519 wickets in the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu-born spinner is now 8th in the highest wicket-takers list and also broke a plethora of other records as India continued to dominate the tourists.

The dismissal of former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan took Ashwin past the former West Indian pacer. The dismissal occurred in the 38-year-old's first over of the day as it was a bat-pad, going to Yashavi Jaiswal at short leg. Jaiswal had taken a blinder on day 3 to get rid of Zakir Khan and took another excellent catch.