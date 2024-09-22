 R Ashwin Hugs His Wife After IND vs BAN 1st Test, Rohit Sharma Bonds With Off-Spinner's Daughters; Video
Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliant all-round efforts scripted a 280-run win for Team India in Chennai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin bonds with his family. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Veteran Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was the center of attention due to his herculean all-round efforts in the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Chepauk in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media after the match, Ashwin was seen hugging his wife Prithi Narayanan, while Rohit Sharma was seen bonding with his teammate's kids.

