IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin Surpasses Australia's Nathan Lyon To Achieve Major Record In WTC After Match Winning Figures Of 6/88

Team India's premier off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to tumble records in his illustrious test career. The 38-year-old orchestrated Bangladesh's batting collapse in Chennai as India went onto win the 1st Test by 280 runs. Ashwin finished with figures of 6/88.

Following his latest bowling performance, Ashwin now has 11 five-wicket haul in the World Test Championship (WTC) helping him surpass Australia's Nathan Lyon for the most five-wicket hauls in the tournament's history.

While Lyon has 10 five-wicket hauls to his name from 43 matches, Ashwin managed to achieve the feat in just 36 matches for India. The latest five wicket haul was also Ashwin's fifth in the ongoing WTC 2023-25 cycle.

WTC Five-Wicket Haul Leaders

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 11

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 10

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 8

Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 7

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 6

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 6

R Ashwin equals Shane Warne record with a fifer

Besides overtaking Nathan Lyon, Ashwin also match the late Shane Warne's tally of 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.R Ashwin achieved the feat when he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who holed out to Ravindra Jadeja at long on. Ashwin only trails Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls with an astonishing 67.

Where does R Ashwin stand in terms of Most wickets in Test?

The latest performance also helped Ashwin climb up the all-time wicket-takers list. He is now 8th in the list of all time leading gwickettakers in Test cricket with 520 scalps to his name.

The record belongs to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who finished his career with 800 wickets in 133 matches. Shane Warne is second with 708 wickets, followed by James Anderson (704), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (604), Glenn McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (530).