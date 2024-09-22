IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Day 4 Live: Bangladesh Resume Chase, Rohit Sharma Led Team Six Wickets Away From Taking 1-0 Lead

Team India are on the cusp of taking 1-0 lead in two match Test series against Bangladesh | Image: X

Updates

9:30 AM: Bangladesh resume chase with 6 wickets in hand

Preview

The Rohit Sharma-led home team is just six wickets away from securing an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. After showing resilience in their second innings, the visitors reached 158 for four at the close of Day 3 on Saturday, before bad light brought an early end to the day's play. However, they still face a daunting target of 357 runs to win.

Rishabh Pant who scored his sixth Test century along with Shubman Gill stitched a solid 167-run partnership for the fourth wicket. After resuming the day at 81 for three, India declared their second innings at 287 for four, setting Bangladesh a massive lead of 514 runs.

Pant's century was especially significant as it marked his return to Test cricket following a serious car accident in December 2022, matching MS Dhoni's record

In response to the mammoth target, Bangladesh's opening pair of Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam made a promising start with a 62-run partnership. However, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Zakir to break the partnership. Ashwin made significant breakthroughs, dismissing Shadman with a catch from Gill, followed by the wickets of Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim. Bangladesh will resume their innings at 158 for four, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on 51 and Shakib Al Hasan on 5, needing a monumental effort to chase down the target.