'Can Get Kohli Out Easily': Former Pak Pacer Claims Babar Azam Is More 'Technically Sound' Than Virat

The ongoing debate regarding Asian batting supremacy has been fueled by the performances of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, two prominent cricketers who have been at the forefront of this discussion. Babar, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has established his dominance in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) and currently holds the top position in the world rankings for batsmen.

Kohli-Babar debate

As the ICC World Cup 2023 draws near, Babar's contribution is expected to play a crucial role in Pakistan's campaign during this prestigious tournament. On the other hand, Virat Kohli has already cemented his own legacy and continues to captivate the cricketing world with his exceptional batting skills.

Nevertheless, experts and fans frequently draw comparisons between these two exceptional players. Most recently, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, a former fast bowler from Pakistan, weighed in on the debate and expressed his opinion on the matter.

During an interview on the Nadir Ali Podcast, Naved suggested that Babar possesses a more refined technique compared to Kohli, highlighting the latter's struggle during a rough patch prior to his comeback last year.

“Whenever we compare Babar Azam or Virat Kohli, I always say Babar is more technically sound than him, and this is why he has rare failures. Kohli struggled recently for a year or year and a half because he is a bottom-handed player, and when these players fail it lasts longer,” said Naved on the podcast.

Kohli has a better arsenal of shots

Naved-ul-Hasan further elaborated on his viewpoint by mentioning that Virat Kohli possesses a wider repertoire of shots compared to Babar Azam. However, he acknowledged that despite this difference, Babar maximizes his potential and effectively utilizes the skills he possesses.

“Babar is technically sounder but Kohli has more shots than him. However, Babar makes good use of his limited shots.”

“The reason Kohli has more shots than Babar is that the pitches in India are superb for batting, he plays in the IPL where he faces world-class bowlers,” he said.

Expanding on his perspective, Naved-ul-Hasan confidently stated that he would find it relatively easier to dismiss Virat Kohli compared to Babar Azam.

“If I was in my old rhythm, then between the two I can get Kohli out easily. I had good outswing so I would have gotten him caught at slips or the wicketkeeper,” he added.

