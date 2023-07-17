 WATCH: Virat Kohli Works Out Shirtless, Shows Perfect Way To Do Goblet Squats
Virat Kohli shows the perfect way to do Goblet squats in a video shared on Instagram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli works out. | (Credits: Twitter)

It is no secret that Indian batting star Virat Kohli is a fitness freak and loves to spend plenty of time in the gym. As a player, who thrives in every format equally well, the right-handed batter is bound to maintain the fitness level demanded by the sport. On Monday, it was on display again as he showed how to do perfect Goblet squats.

In a video shared on Kohli's official Instagram handle, Kohli was seen doing squats with a heavy dumble. The 34-year-old posted the caption for the video, stating, 'My go to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats'.

A few days ago, the former Indian captain had posted a video of him doing a leg workout and revealing how much he adores leg days.

Virat Kohli will hope to break overseas Test century drought in Port of Spain:

Meanwhile, Kohli will have an eye on ending his Test century drought in the second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, starting on Thursday (July 20th). His last overseas Test ton came against Australia at Perth in December 2018. The right-handed batter was on track for the same in the opening Test in Dominica before throwing it away for 76.

Nevertheless, India won the first Test by a commanding innings and a 140-run margin. The hosts managed only 150 and 130 in two innings, while India made 421-5, thanks to the century by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite Ravichandran Ashwin taking 12 wickets in the match, Jaiswal took the Player of the Match award for his 171.

