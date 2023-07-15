MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli: Here Are 10 Most Expensive Homes Owned By Indian Cricketers

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi is worth 100 crores.
Ravindra Jadeja's house in Jamnagar is worth a staggering INR 10 crores.
Suresh Raina's house in Ghaziabad is worth an enormous INR 18 crores.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's Mumbai house costs INR 30 crores.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's Mumbai Bungalow is worth 34 crores.
Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's house in Kolkata costs 40 crore.
Virat Kohli also has an ultra-luxurious bungalow in Delhi, worth 80 crores.
One of former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's house is at Perry Road in Bandra
Sachin Tendulkar also has a house at BKC in Mumbai, purchased for INR 7.15 crores.
Two-time World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh costs a whopping INR 64 crores.
