MS Dhoni To Virat Kohli: Here Are 10 Most Expensive Homes Owned By Indian Cricketers

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023

MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi is worth 100 crores.

(Credits: Twitter)

Ravindra Jadeja's house in Jamnagar is worth a staggering INR 10 crores.

(Credits: GQ)

Suresh Raina's house in Ghaziabad is worth an enormous INR 18 crores.

(Credits: Square Yards)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's Mumbai house costs INR 30 crores.

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's Mumbai Bungalow is worth 34 crores.

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's house in Kolkata costs 40 crore.

(Credits: Bollywood shaadis)

Virat Kohli also has an ultra-luxurious bungalow in Delhi, worth 80 crores.

(Credits: Twitter)

One of former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's house is at Perry Road in Bandra

Sachin Tendulkar also has a house at BKC in Mumbai, purchased for INR 7.15 crores.

Two-time World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh costs a whopping INR 64 crores.

Thanks For Reading!

Inside Smriti Mandhana's House In Sangli: From Gymnasium To Her Trophy Collection
Find out More