 Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Commentator compares Carlos Alcaraz to Virat Kohli during a French Open game this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 17, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Carlos Alcaraz and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli etching himself as a global icon, his name even came up during a French Open quarter-final match involving Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The commentator in question famously compared Spain-born Alcaraz's gameplay to watching Virat Kohli in cricket or Michael Jordan in basketball.

Read Also
Djokovic Praises Carlos Alcaraz After Losing Wimbledon Final: 'His Game Has Elements From Rafa,...
article-image

With an average of nearly 50 across formats, Kohli has asserted himself as one of the best batters across formats. The 34-year-old's aggression, fitness standards, and playing within the spirit have garnered him fans worldwide, including from those nations, that hardly play cricket. At the same time, Jordan retired as one of the best basketball players of all time.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred during the high-voltage French Open quarter-final as Alcaraz outsmarted Tsitsipas with a slice shot. Following the shot, the commentator said, 'It's like watching Virat Kohli playing cricket or Michael Jordan playing basketball' as the public clapped for Alcaraz.

Read Also
Carlos Alcaraz Outlasts Novak Djokovic In 5-Set Marathon To Clinch Maiden Wimbledon Title & 2nd...
article-image

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest Wimbledon title winner:

Meanwhile, Alcaraz overcame the Indefatigable Novak Djokovic on Sunday with a scoreline of 6-1, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to lift his first Wimbledon title. The win ended Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon dominance, having held the trophy since 2018. The youngster described the moment as the happiest of his life and said, as quoted by BBC:

"Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon, is something that I dreamed about since I started playing tennis. It's the happiest moment of my life. I think it's not going to change for a long time. It's a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted."

As a result, Alcaraz also regained the No. 1 ranking.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Carlos Alcaraz's Career Achievements Following His Wimbledon 2023 Victory

Carlos Alcaraz's Career Achievements Following His Wimbledon 2023 Victory

Carlos Alcaraz, The Birth Of A Superstar: Wimbledon Champ Heralds Moment Of Power Shift

Carlos Alcaraz, The Birth Of A Superstar: Wimbledon Champ Heralds Moment Of Power Shift

WATCH: Lionel Messi Officially Presented As Inter Miami Player, Viewership Touches Record 3.5...

WATCH: Lionel Messi Officially Presented As Inter Miami Player, Viewership Touches Record 3.5...

Ashes 2023: James Anderson Replaces Ollie Robinson As England Make One Change For 4th Test

Ashes 2023: James Anderson Replaces Ollie Robinson As England Make One Change For 4th Test