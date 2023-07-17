Watch: When Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Was Compared To Virat Kohli

Carlos Alcaraz and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli etching himself as a global icon, his name even came up during a French Open quarter-final match involving Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The commentator in question famously compared Spain-born Alcaraz's gameplay to watching Virat Kohli in cricket or Michael Jordan in basketball.

With an average of nearly 50 across formats, Kohli has asserted himself as one of the best batters across formats. The 34-year-old's aggression, fitness standards, and playing within the spirit have garnered him fans worldwide, including from those nations, that hardly play cricket. At the same time, Jordan retired as one of the best basketball players of all time.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred during the high-voltage French Open quarter-final as Alcaraz outsmarted Tsitsipas with a slice shot. Following the shot, the commentator said, 'It's like watching Virat Kohli playing cricket or Michael Jordan playing basketball' as the public clapped for Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest Wimbledon title winner:

Meanwhile, Alcaraz overcame the Indefatigable Novak Djokovic on Sunday with a scoreline of 6-1, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to lift his first Wimbledon title. The win ended Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon dominance, having held the trophy since 2018. The youngster described the moment as the happiest of his life and said, as quoted by BBC:

"Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon, is something that I dreamed about since I started playing tennis. It's the happiest moment of my life. I think it's not going to change for a long time. It's a dream come true for me, being a Wimbledon champion, something that I really wanted."

As a result, Alcaraz also regained the No. 1 ranking.

