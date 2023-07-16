Carlos Alcaraz Outlasts Novak Djokovic In 5-Set Marathon To Clinch Maiden Wimbledon Title & 2nd Grand Slam

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz produced a scintillating performance to stun defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling Wimbledon 2023 final and clinch his maiden title at The Championships.

The top-seed beat the second-seeded Serbian 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in just under five hours on Centre Court to win his second Grand Slam title after the US Open 2022.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Alcaraz, who also guaranteed he would remain at No. 1 in Monday's ATP Rankings with his win.

“As I said before, of course it’s great to win, but even if I had lost, I would be really proud of myself with this amazing run. Making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to play on these stages. It’s amazing for a boy, 20 years old, to reach this kind of situation really fast. I’m really, really proud of myself and the team that I have. The work we put in every day, to be able to lift this.”

The defeat brought an end to seven-time champion Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is just the fourth active male player to lift the trophy at the All England Club, after Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

