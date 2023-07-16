'Most Painful Loss Of My Career': Ons Jabeur In Tears After Losing Wimbledon 2023 Final To Marketa Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Tunisian Tennis star Ons Jabeur broke down considerably after her 2023 Wimbledon final loss to Marketa Vondrousova on Sunday. Jabeur labelled it as her 'most painful loss' till date, given she came so close, but vowed to return stronger and give it another go to win a grand slam title.

Czech Republic's Vondrousova sealed her first grand slam title of her career as she defeated Jabeur 6-4 6-4 in the decider. Jabeur also lost in the final in 2022 after being beaten by Elena Rybakina, but was able to overcome her in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Speaking after the final, Jabeur admitted that it's going to be a tough pill to swallow and reflected how bad serving and backhand failed her at the grandest stage of all. As quoted by BBC, the 28-year-old remarked:

"I think this is the most painful loss of my career. It's going to be a tough day for me today. It's painful because you feel so close to achieving something that you want, and actually back to square one. I didn't play good. So many things that I should have maybe done. Not serving well did not help. My backhand wasn't here today."

"I will come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day" - Ons Jabeur

Jabeur also thanked her team for their unrelenting support and vowed to bag the title one day.

"I will try but this is very, very tough. It is going to be a tough day today for me. [I am] not going to give up. I will come back stronger and win a Grand Slam one day. I want to thank my team for always believing in me. We are going to make it one day, I promise you."

The Men's final on Sunday will see Novak Djokovic lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz.