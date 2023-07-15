 Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Clinches Maiden Grand Slam Title After Stunning Ons Jabeur
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Clinches Maiden Grand Slam Title After Stunning Ons Jabeur

Marketa Vondrousova outclassed Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court to become the lowest ranked female player to win The Championiship.

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova made history on Saturday as she registered a stunning win over Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title.

Vondrousova outclassed Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court to become the lowest ranked female player to win The Championship.

More details to follow...

