Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova Clinches Maiden Grand Slam Title After Stunning Ons Jabeur

Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova made history on Saturday as she registered a stunning win over Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final to clinch her maiden Wimbledon title.

Vondrousova outclassed Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court to become the lowest ranked female player to win The Championship.

More details to follow...

